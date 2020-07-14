Carrefour integrates its loyalty card with Apple Pay

Supermarket giant Carrefour has become the first retailer in Europe to integrate its customer loyalty programme with Apple Pay, enabling shoppers both to pay for their purchases and collect loyalty points with a single tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

“As of today, Carrefour customers can add their customer loyalty card to their Apple Wallet and use it at store checkouts,” the retailer says.

“This allows them to use their iPhone or Apple Watch as a contactless means to pay for their shopping and take advantage of all the benefits provided by their Carrefour loyalty programme.

“Now, they simply need to bring their iPhone or Apple Watch close to the payment terminal and the Carrefour customer loyalty card will automatically appear on the screen so they can collect points.

“There’s no need to scan a barcode, open an app or remember a secret code to use the Carrefour customer loyalty card. Customers can collect their points securely using Face ID, Touch ID or by entering their phone password.”

“This makes checkout fully contactless — a safer and more confidential way to pay,” Carrefour adds.

“When Carrefour customers make a purchase using Apple Pay, the customer loyalty card is automatically shown on their iPhone or Apple Watch — so they can pay and collect points in one fell swoop.

“Thanks to this technology, customers get to enjoy an improved, more practical shopping experience, as well as being able to use a secure, contactless means of payment.

“This innovation is now available in Carrefour stores in France.”