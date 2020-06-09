Samsung brings its rotating NFC TV to the UK and USA

Samsung’s rotatable Sero TV, which uses NFC to let owners mirror both the content and perspective of their mobile phone, is now available in the UK and the USA.

Available in South Korea since last year, the Sero’s screen “rotates to fit what you’re watching, so you can enjoy 360° of entertainment — whether it’s portrait or landscape,” Samsung says.

“From vertical for mobile content and apps, to horizontal for movies and TV shows, you’ll always maximise your viewing experience.

“Simply tap your phone anywhere on the Sero to mirror the screen to your TV. That’s all it takes. Whatever you’re watching on your phone, it’s never been easier to cast it to the big screen.”

A promotional video shows how the TV works:

The screen can also be rotated by remote control, voice command and the SmartThings app, Samsung adds.