MTA resumes Omny contactless ticketing installations

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has resumed work on the rollout of its Omny contactless payments infrastructure as part of the first phase of its reintroduction of normal services on the city’s subway and local bus services.

The MTA entered phase one of its reopening on Monday, with subways and bus services in New York’s outer boroughs returning to normal weekday schedules. Buses in Manhattan, meanwhile, are running at about 75% of their normal service levels.

The resumption of work on contactless ticketing infrastructure is part of a package of measures introduced by the authority. Others include mandatory face coverings, mask distribution, new floor markings, directional arrows and signage, plus enhanced safety, security, cleaning and disinfection procedures.

Businesses have also been requested to stagger work start times “to help more evenly distribute ridership throughout the day”.