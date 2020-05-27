Paachn adds NFC tags to face masks

Connected apparel brand Paachn has included an NFC tag in a limited-edition, machine-washable face mask featuring artwork by Tokyo-based artist Campbell La Pun.

Tapping the cloth mask with an NFC device enables the wearer to access product care information and exclusive content.

A video shows the design of the mask, the placement of the NFC tag and the directions provided to consumers for using the NFC functionality:

Paachn also produces a men’s jacket that includes an NFC tag embedded in a sleeve patch.