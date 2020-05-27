DutchPicks integrates NFC tags into guitar picks

Guitar pick printer DutchPicks is providing musicians with a way to make additional revenues and connect more closely with their fans via a range of custom-printed NFC guitar plectrums that bands and artists can make available at concerts and online.

“After more than four years of development, DutchPicks has succeeded in integrating an NFC chip into a guitar pick,” says Michael Kenis, owner of DutchPicks. “This brings with it new possibilities that have hitherto been impossible.

“It is possible to scan the picks with your mobile phone, giving users access to exclusive access by a band or artist. Think of video clips, backstage images, directly listening to the latest album and much more.

“Even after purchase it is possible to change the content of the picks. In the near future it will also be possible to use the guitar picks as an admission ticket.”

“Full-colour printing is possible on the picks, giving bands/artists their very own look and feel,” he adds. “DutchPicks has already printed guitar picks for Coldplay, AC/DC, Kiss and Adele, among others.”

“We often get the question to make interactive guitar picks with a QR code,” DutchPicks says.

“We already did that before and [it] helps you to get to a specific URL, but that’s it. When printing you lose one side of the guitar pick because of the QR code.

“We thought, let’s try some new technology and fit that into a guitar pick. After years of studying and trying different materials, we finally have a final product.”