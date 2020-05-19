Transact rolls out Android NFC student IDs at 16 US universities

Campus card solutions provider Transact has rolled out support for Android NFC student IDs, integrated with Google Pay, to 16 US universities.

“Using Transact and third-party NFC-enabled reader hardware, universities can facilitate a variety of mobile ID transactions at dining halls, athletic facilities, libraries, campus events, bookstores, laundry rooms, as well as off-campus locations where student IDs are accepted,” the company says.

Transact has supported student ID cards on iPhone and Apple Watch since 2018 and unveiled its Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay in January.

The service leverages NXP’s Mifare 2Go cloud platform for mobile credential management and includes support for HID Global physical access readers.

The 16 institutions that have committed to rolling out the service are Arkansas State University, Chowan University, College of Coastal Georgia, Duke University, Georgetown University, Hamilton College, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Maryville University, Mercer University, Roanoke College, St Edward’s University, South Dakota State University, Temple University, University of Alabama and University of New Brunswick.

“With the changing reality of campus operations being impacted by Covid-19, the ability to issue credentials remotely is vital,” explains Jeff Staples, Transact’s SVP market development.

“Our credential lifecycle management system makes remote issuance of mobile credentials a simple process for students and clients alike.”

“Launching Transact Mobile Credential for Google Pay allows us to meet the needs of our students, faculty and staff by providing a convenient, secure solution for making mobile payments on campus,” says Kendell Rohrbach, campus card manager at South Dakota State University.

“Implementing solutions like this contributes to our university’s vision to be recognised for high value, innovation and bold impact.”