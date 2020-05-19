PayPal rolls out QR payments to 28 countries around the world

PayPal users in 28 countries across the world are now able to use their PayPal app to make QR code-based mobile payments in stores — and standard seller transaction fees are being waived “for a limited time” for merchants using the new functionality.

The 28 countries where the service is now available are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, the UK and the USA.

“The rollout of the QR code functionality in the PayPal app allows customers to buy or sell in-person, safely and securely, and touch free,” PayPal says.

“Using the QR code functionality in the PayPal app is a quick and safe way to complete a transaction in-person utilising a PayPal Wallet, eliminating the need to handle cash.

How it works

“For example, customers who are selling items in-person at a farmer’s market can print a QR code, place it on their table and have their consumers simply scan, enter the amount they’re paying and send money immediately.

“This allows the seller to minimise physical interactions with the customer, while also limiting the customer’s interaction with checkout technology.

“There is no technology to touch or purchase — just aim a smartphone camera at a QR code that is printed or present on another screen.

“For a buyer looking to pay, customers can go to the PayPal app, click ‘Send’ and tap the QR code symbol in the top right-hand corner. The camera will open and customers can scan a seller’s QR code and follow the prompts to complete the transaction.”

“We know that in the current environment, buying and selling goods in a health-conscious, safe and secure way is front of mind for many people around the world,” says John Kunze, SVP branded experiences at PayPal.

“As the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have seen a surge in demand for digital payments to transition to include new and safe solutions for in-person environments and situations.

“Our rollout of QR codes for buyers and sellers incorporates the safety, security and convenience of using PayPal in person and enables ongoing social distancing requirements and safety preferences for in-person commerce.”