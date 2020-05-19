BYD to offer NFC keys as standard on all new cars

Four in five vehicles shipped by Chinese car maker BYD in 2019 included support for NFC keys “and the percentage is expected to top 95% in 2021,” automobile industry publication Gasgoo reports.

“The NFC-based car key feature has been introduced into the BYD Song Pro and the BYD Qin Pro’s ‘Transcendence (in Chinese, ‘Chaoyue’)’ version which is about to hit the market on 20 May. The entire lineup of new products is likely to come standard with such function in the future.”

“BYD’s NFC car key function is now available to six smartphone brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo,” Gasgoo adds. “The company intends to tap Apple’s iPhone as well.”