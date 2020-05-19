STMicroelectronics to work with Zhaga Consortium on NFC standards for industrial lighting

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has joined the Zhaga Consortium, a global organisation working on the standardisation of LED luminaire interfaces, “to advance the deployment of NFC technology in the industrial lighting market”.

ST’s membership will “facilitate the integration of NFC in lighting products and accelerate the emergence of new standards,” the chip maker says.

“One of the key benefits of NFC technology is the ability to improve [the] flexibility and efficiency of LED-driver manufacturing lines,” it adds.

“With the Zhaga Consortium, the lighting industry is paving the way towards harmonised and interoperable usage of NFC technology, driving new opportunities to enhance lighting-equipment connectivity,” says Sylvain Fidelis, ST’s head of marketing and application for NFC tags and readers.

As well as its range of ST25 NFC tags and readers, ST also provides a wide range of LED driver chips for the lighting industry.

“We welcome ST as a solid partner with strong NFC and lighting expertise, and look forward to defining best-in-class standards together for connectivity in industrial lighting,” says Dee Denteneer, secretary general of the Zhaga Consortium.