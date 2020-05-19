NXP adds ultra-low power chips for eco-friendly smart home devices

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has launched a family of ultra-low power multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers designed to enable smart home device makers to build eco-friendly products — and include support for NFC connectivity to “dramatically simplify the pairing process”.

“The demand for ultra-low power connectivity in the smart home continues to grow, as does the number of wireless technologies to choose from,” explains Tom Pannell, senior marketing director for connectivity solutions at NXP.

“With the launch [of] our new multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers, NXP is providing ultra-low power performance for connected applications by leveraging the breadth and expertise of our technology portfolio to deliver solutions that make it easier for OEMs to design robust and feature-rich Internet of Things devices with Bluetooth LE, Zigbee and Thread.”

All of the new K32W061/41 family includes built-in ‘tap-to-pair’ NFC connectivity as an option. Use cases include:

Home and building automation

Security and access control

Smart thermostats and locks

Gateways and sense sensor networks applications

Full details are available on NXP’s website.