Bangalore buses to go cashless post-lockdown

Buses will no longer accept cash payments once current curbs on public transportation are eased, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has announced.

Instead, passengers will be able to scan a QR code that will be displayed on all buses to pay for a single journey with a mobile wallet. They will also be able to purchase weekly and monthly passes from bus stations.

“BMTC managing director C Shikha said the object behind minimising cash transactions was to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can survive on surfaces for several hours,” the Times of India reports.