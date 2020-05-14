Three in ten US consumers to use contactless and mobile payments post-pandemic

A new survey has found that 45% of US consumers are now using “a mobile wallet of some type”, 16% are using paper-based currency less than before the pandemic and 31% say will use contactless or mobile wallet payments instead of cash and cheques in the aftermath of Covid-19.
The survey of 1,030 US consumers was conducted for FIS by Ipsos between 3 April and 5 April 2020.
It also found that:
- 45% of banked respondents say they have changed the way they interact with their banks since the coronavirus outbreak
- 31% state they would continue to use more online and mobile banking in the future
- 40% say they will shop online more in the future than in store
- 38% state they will rely on food delivery services and take-out more often than they did before the pandemic.