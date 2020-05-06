NJ Transit pilots contactless ticket vending machines

NJ Transit is replacing 14 of its ticket vending machines (TVMs) with new machines that support contactless cards and mobile payments.

“The new TVMs have improved features making them quicker and easier for customers to use and are fully ADA accessible,” New Jersey’s public transportation operator says.

“NJ Transit customers will have the capability to purchase tickets using contactless cards and mobile wallet applications and will no longer need to insert debit or credit cards into the machine. The machines also have improved functionality, with faster printers and new displays providing customers with important travel information and advisories.

“After installation is complete, an assessment of the 14 TVMs will be made before NJ Transit continues the rollout/replacement of 24 more TVMs.”