Amex reports shift in US consumer attitudes to contactless payments

The number of US consumers reporting that they are using contactless payments in stores has increased by 11%, an Amex survey has found.

50% of the surveyed consumers who have used contactless agree that it is safer for their health than using cash or inserting or swiping a magnetic stripe card. 58% say they are more likely to use contactless now than before the outbreak.

The number saying they are likely to use cash has decreased by 16% and the number who say they are likely to swipe or insert a card is down by 15%, the survey also found.

The percentage of consumers who say they prefer using contactless over swiping/inserting a card has also increased by 11%.