BharatPe launches two new features in its app to curb need to touch handsets for checking transactions — Economic Times — “With Paisa Bolega — voice alerts of transactions — shopkeepers will be able to hear aloud instant confirmation of all payments received through their BharatPe QR, without touching the phone… This does away [with] the need for the merchant to check his phone repeatedly to see if money has come in.”
- BharatPe adds voice alerts to merchant app to combat spread of Covid-19
- UK consumers report growing concerns over using ATMs and payment terminals
- Survey finds 84% of consumers are ‘thinking differently about how they make payments’
- Payments Europe joins call for EU-wide delay to strong customer authentication deadline
- Blackhawk Network lets UK consumers make digital gift card payments in stores