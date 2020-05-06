BharatPe adds voice alerts to merchant app to combat spread of Covid-19

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

BharatPe launches two new features in its app to curb need to touch handsets for checking transactions — Economic Times — “With Paisa Bolega — voice alerts of transactions — shopkeepers will be able to hear aloud instant confirmation of all payments received through their BharatPe QR, without touching the phone… This does away [with] the need for the merchant to check his phone repeatedly to see if money has come in.”