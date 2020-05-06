UK consumers report growing concerns over using ATMs and payment terminals

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Touching technology: preparing for a post-pandemic future — Foolproof — “Since the outbreak, three out of four people say they are now more concerned than before about ATMs, a similar number about touchscreens in GP surgeries and more than half of users are more concerned than before about smartphones. Previously much less of a worry, card payment terminals are now more of a concern for six out of ten users, making it into the top 5 touchpoints of concern.”

