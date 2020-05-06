Touching technology: preparing for a post-pandemic future — Foolproof — “Since the outbreak, three out of four people say they are now more concerned than before about ATMs, a similar number about touchscreens in GP surgeries and more than half of users are more concerned than before about smartphones. Previously much less of a worry, card payment terminals are now more of a concern for six out of ten users, making it into the top 5 touchpoints of concern.”
- BharatPe adds voice alerts to merchant app to combat spread of Covid-19
- UK consumers report growing concerns over using ATMs and payment terminals
- Survey finds 84% of consumers are ‘thinking differently about how they make payments’
- Payments Europe joins call for EU-wide delay to strong customer authentication deadline
- Blackhawk Network lets UK consumers make digital gift card payments in stores