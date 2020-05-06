Survey finds 84% of consumers are ‘thinking differently about how they make payments’

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Over half of UK consumers have tried a new payment method since the outbreak of Covid-19 — Paysafe — “In the company’s latest ‘Lost in Transaction’ survey, in which 8,000 consumers globally were asked about their payment habits, findings revealed that 54% of UK consumers have used new forms of payments since the Covid-19 outbreak began, and 84% of respondents globally admitted they were now thinking differently about how they make payments.”

Explore: Paysafe

Learn more: , , , , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!