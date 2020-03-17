Cole Haan deploys NFC tags across Santa Clara store

Performance lifestyle brand Cole Haan is deploying NFC tags across its new Grandshop outlet in Santa Clara, California, to enable shoppers to find out more about the range of products available for sale.

Located in the Westfield Valley Fair mall, the Grandshop is designed to appeal to young, urban professionals and “is strategically designed to be modular and mobile, creating a fully immersive customer experience similar to a live/work loft,” the brand says.

“The store will feature near field communication technology that empowers the customer to enjoy a seamless retail experience, with the ability to ‘tap to’ find out whether the store has their size in stock, see more product details and reviews on Cole Haan’s website, or purchase and ship styles directly to their preferred destination.”