TfL signs £2m payments promotion deal with Google Pay

Google has agreed to pay Transport for London (TfL) £2m (US$2.56m) for the right to place Google Pay branding on all of London Underground’s 5,686 tap in/out card readers for a year.

“Under the contract, TfL’s ‘obligations’ include removing the existing yellow covers on all 5,686 readers across the network, swapping them with Google’s labels and replacing them at the end of the contract,” the Evening Standard reports.

“During the deal, Google’s contactless tap-to-pay rivals — the likes of Apple Pay, PayPal, Samsung Pay and Visa Checkout — are banned from advertising on ‘gates or paddles across the underground network’.”

“At the end of its 12-month contract, Google will have first refusal on acquiring rights for another year if TfL wants another sponsorship deal.”