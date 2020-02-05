Jameson adds NFC tags to whiskey bottles for St Patrick’s Day

Jameson Irish Whiskey’s annual St Patrick’s Day limited-edition bottles this year include NFC tags that customers can tap to design their own custom label and enter a competition to win a personalised limited-edition bottle.

This year’s bottle has been designed by Dublin-based designer and illustrator Hephee (Stephen Heffernan) and uses NFC and QR codes “inviting Jameson fans to get creative and make their own virtual label online using Heffernan’s eye-catching template and icons”.

“Using a near field communication (NFC) chip and quick response (QR) code on the neck of the bottle, Jameson fans can connect with a design experience that allows them to customise their own label through hidden icons also designed by Heffernan,” the Irish Distillers’ whiskey brand explains.

“Once happy with their design, they can enter it into a competition [to] win a bespoke Jameson bar sign. Participating consumers in key markets can also enter into a competition to win their own personalised limited-edition bottle.”

“We are hugely excited about this innovative Jameson bottle,” says Irish Distillers international marketing director Brendan Buckley.

“This year we are deepening the connection with our fans with an offering that reflects the brand’s appreciation of local talent through Stephen’s artwork, and encourages digital engagement that taps into the growing popularity of customisation through the connected nature of the bottle.”

The 2020 limited edition bottles will be available in 22 countries around the world from the beginning of February, the brand adds.

The new bottles are not Jameson’s first foray into NFC. In 2015, it distributed 25,000 NFC-equipped ‘stubby’ bottle holders at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in Australia.

It also included NFC tags in its 2017 St Patrick’s Day special-edition bottles, enabling customers to access prizes and giveaways by tapping their phones against an NFC tag placed on the bottle.