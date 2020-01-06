SEPTA to roll out NFC mobile ticketing in Philadelphia

SEPTA, the transportation authority for the Greater Philadelphia region in the US, is to add support for Google Pay and Apple Pay across its network of subway, rail, trolley and bus services from the “spring or early summer” of 2020.

“All 4,226 SEPTA Key validators that are in place — including on buses, trolleys, turnstiles and station platforms — will be replaced as part of the upgrade,” PhillyVoice reports.

“With the new functionality, riders can make contactless mobile payments with their phones for single trips as an alternative to using the SEPTA Key card.”

“The cost to SEPTA for these upgrades is $4,396,372.”

The new service will include support for Apple Pay Express Transit mode, the report adds.