Contactless payments expand to Miami bus services

Miami-Dade County’s Department of Transportation and Public Works has rolled out support for contactless payments across its Metrobus fleet, making it possible for commuters to use contactless cards and NFC mobile phones to pay for both bus and rail fares across Miami, the sixth most densely populated city in the US.

Public transportation users “can simply tap their contactless-enabled American Express credit card, Visa and Mastercard bank cards, or digital wallets, to pay directly at Metrobus fare boxes in addition to Metrorail fare gates,” the county says.

“Contactless payment includes a new fare-capping feature that guarantees a maximum cost of US$5.65 per day, which is equivalent to a 1-Day Pass, for unlimited rides on Metrorail and Metrobus.”

“Digital wallets accepted include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay.”

“Making public transportation a convenient and seamless transit experience for Miami-Dade County is a goal of my administration,” says Mayor Carlos A Gimenez.

“We first launched contactless payment for Metrorail riders in August. Now, we have added this payment technology to Metrobus, which makes public transportation hassle-free and more appealing.”