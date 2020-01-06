Koho issues metal contactless cards in Canada

Canadian neobank Koho has introduced a limited edition metal card that includes both contact and contactless functionality.

The reloadable prepaid Metal Cards are available for a one-time fee of C$159 (US$122) — or a discounted price of C$50 (US$38) for customers who refer two new clients to the bank.

Koho offers a full-service bank account that comes with a reloadable Visa card that earns cash back on every purchase and an integrated app designed to help users “spend smart and save more”.

According to the bank, 75,000 customers have signed up to join the waiting list for the new metal cards.