Apple Pay’s Express Transit mode working in parts of London Underground — MacRumors — “Apple Pay’s Express Transit mode has been functional on at least some tube and bus routes in London since last Tuesday or so, according to multiple MacRumors readers… Express Transit mode eliminates the need for users to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode or even wake their device when they pay for rides with Apple Pay.”
- Transport for London tests Apple Pay Express Transit mode
- JR East to pilot hands-free mobile ticketing
- Scotland unifies transport ticketing infrastructure
- First Group reports on contactless and mobile ticketing adoption on UK bus services
- Bucharest Metro pilots contactless payments