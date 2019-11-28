Olo and pilot brands experiment with in-car ordering trial — Olo — “The online ordering experience is designed for easy pre-configuration of orders, making saved favorites and repeat orders easy. Trial participants can order and pay with the push of a button and follow driving directions to pick up their orders… Nekter Juice Bar and Portillo’s Hot Dogs are the first live brands to participate in the in-car ordering pilot.”
- Russia’s domestic payments system to expand into Europe
- Discover lets cardholders pay with points at PayPal merchants
- Ant Financial to create $1bn fund for Asian payments and financial services startups
- BMW lets drivers order meals from their cars
- Ghana to launch national QR mobile payments service