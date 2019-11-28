Orange Bank opens for business in Spain

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Orange Bank launches in Spain — Orange — “Orange Bank in Spain will be 100% mobile based, offering Orange customers a choice of savings account, cheque account, Mastercard debit card, group management, as well as discounts on Orange phone bills.”

