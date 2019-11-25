Bus passengers turning to contactless in record numbers, says First Group — Yahoo! Finance — “More bus passengers paid with contactless and mobile apps rather than cash on First Group’s local bus routes for the first time in its history, the company has revealed. According to bosses, 43% of payments were made by cash, with 45% made through non-cash methods, in the latest push towards a cashless society. The remainder came from ticket sales via third parties.”
- First Group reports on contactless and mobile ticketing adoption on UK bus services
- Bucharest Metro pilots contactless payments
- Manchester to offer early bird tram fare discounts to contactless payments users
- Ireland seeks replacement for Leap transit card system
- MTA to expand Omny open loop ticketing to all New York bus services and subway stations