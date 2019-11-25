Bucharest Metro pilots contactless payments

Metrorex and BCR offer quick access to 9 metro stations through a new travel payment system — BCR (translation) — “Contactless card payment is available for the moment in the subway stations: Pipera, Aurel Vlaicu, Piața Victoriei 1 and 2, Piața Universitatea, Piața Unirii 1 and 2, Tineretului and Grozavești. The pilot programme will run for about 2-3 months and will be extended later to all subway stations.”