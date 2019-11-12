Translink to pilot NFC tags at Queensland bus stops

Public transportation agency Translink is exploring the use of NFC technology as a replacement for paper timetables at bus stops in the Australian state of Queensland, iTNews reports.

“The NFC PoC will investigate the potential uses of the technology to ‘assist centralised timetable deployment’ in a bid to understand whether ‘active and passive’ NFC tags are a viable option for a TransLink network rollout,” it says.

Translink is also seeking to use the technology to “provide customers with access to other alerts and information relevant to the specific route or bus stop,”adds ITNews.