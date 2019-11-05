Toronto to pilot bank card payments on public transport network

Greater Toronto area public transportation agency Metrolinx “is to start testing an open payment function on its Presto fare-card system as early as next year,” the Toronto Star reports.

“We are very excited about an open payment trial that will start somewhere during 2020, that is going to start open payments on Presto,” Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster told reporters at a press conference last week.

“Open payment would allow transit users to pay their fares by tapping a contactless credit card, debit card or mobile phone on a Presto reader,” the Toronto Star adds.

“It’s seen as key way to modernise transit systems by enabling passengers to pay for their rides without having to purchase specialised products such as tickets or fare cards.”