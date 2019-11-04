Delhi Metro to introduce biometric-based ticketing to offer concessions to students and senior citizens — Techradar — “Delhi Metro is looking to be the first metro line in India to link biometrics to smart cards, in a bid to offer concessions to riders… Once the new biometric-based ticketing system is installed, the smart card will be linked to an individual users’ credentials, and the card will no longer be transferable.”
- Delhi Metro explores biometric transit cards for concessionary fares
- STIB tests contactless bank cards on Brussels Metro
- First Group adds NFC bus tickets to Google Pay
- Vancouver tests integrated public transportation, car and bike sharing transit card
- Gautrain to let passengers use contactless bank cards to pay for trains, buses and car parking