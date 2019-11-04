Google explains the benefits of its Biometric API

One Biometric API over all Android — Google — “In addition to supporting multiple biometric authentication form factors, the API has made it much easier for developers to check whether a given device has biometric sensors… In addition, the framework has built-in support for facial authentication in Android 10 so that vendors don’t need to create a custom implementation.”
- NFC Forum appoints Mike McCamon as its new executive director
- Open banking pilot goes live in Korea
- India’s bank-led UPI instant payments platform reports 1bn mobile transactions
- RBR reports 10% growth in global payment card market
- Starling Bank lets customers use a single debit card to pay in multiple currencies