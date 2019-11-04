Starling Bank lets customers use a single debit card to pay in multiple currencies

By Sarah Clark nfcw.com

Starling Bank launches euro debit card so business and personal customers can spend in two currencies with one card — Starling Bank — “To start using the new Euro Card feature, Starling account holders, both business and personal, must open a euro account… Once it’s open, they can transfer money from their business account to their euro account with a single tap in the app… Their existing debit card can [then] be switched on (in-app) to operate in either pounds or euros, depending on the currency of the transaction.”

Explore: Starling Bank

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!