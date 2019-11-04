Continued growth in China cements UnionPay as the world’s largest card scheme — RBR — “There were 16bn payment cards in circulation at the end of 2018, up by 10% since a year earlier… The largest scheme worldwide is UnionPay, which accounted for 45% of cards in circulation at the end of 2018… Visa (including Visa, Visa Electron, V Pay and Interlink) made up 20% of the world’s cards… Mastercard (Mastercard, Maestro and Mastercard Electronic) accounts for 16% of all cards.”
- Open banking pilot goes live in Korea
- India’s bank-led UPI instant payments platform reports 1bn mobile transactions
- RBR reports 10% growth in global payment card market
- Starling Bank lets customers use a single debit card to pay in multiple currencies
- Apple CEO: Apple Pay transaction volumes have now overtaken PayPal