Vancouver tests integrated public transportation, car and bike sharing transit card

Employees of 14 Vancouver-based businesses have been issued with a new type of transit card that lets them use a single payment method for travel on public transport operator TransLink, for bike sharing with Mobi by Shaw Go and car sharing with Modo and Evo — and then “view expenses for each mode at the end of the month in one convenient location, through a streamlined expense report”.

The new Shared Mobility Compass Card pilot will run with 200 participating employees in the Canadian city until the end of May 2020 and is designed to test technical integration of the Compass system ahead of a planned rollout to consumers.

“All participating organisations and employees will be surveyed at the beginning and end of the programme,” TransLink says.

“The information collected will determine TransLink’s next steps, including the potential for wider integration.”

“The Shared Mobility Pilot Program is ultimately about providing more choices and more convenience for customers,” CEO Kevin Desmond explains.

“Those participating can take transit on their morning commute, cycle to meeting locations throughout the day, and unlock car share services for the journey back home. These individual trips will now all be possible with one easy and seamless payment method.

“I’m very much looking forward to the results of this pilot and how it will guide our next generation of travel tools.”