Uber announces deeper push into financial services with Uber Money — CNBC — “The company announced on Monday the formation of a new division called Uber Money to house its efforts, which include a digital wallet and upgraded debit and credit cards. The emphasis, at first, will be expanding Uber’s efforts to give its four million-plus drivers and couriers around the world access to a mobile bank account so they can get paid after each ride. Uber could one day offer a bank account to consumers on its platform, according to Uber Money head Peter Hazlehurst.”
- Uber moves into financial services with new Uber Money division
- eMarketer identifies top countries for mobile payments adoption
- Apple Pay takes top slot as most popular mobile payments app in the US
- WHSmith to accept online payments direct from UK customers’ bank accounts
- Visa finalises acquisition of Rambus’ payments and ticketing businesses