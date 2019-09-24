Transport for NSW completes rollout of open loop contactless ticketing

Public transportation users in Sydney, Australia, are now able to use contactless bank cards, NFC phones or wearable devices to pay for travel across the entire Transport for New South Wales network, including bus services.

This week’s extension of the service to all the region’s buses means that passengers can now use Mastercard, Visa or American Express to make a contactless payment on any service that accepts the transportation agency’s Opal transit card and receive the same discounts and benefits that they would if they used an Opal card.

“This achievement marks the final piece of the contactless payments puzzle,” says News South Wales Minister for Transport Andrew Constance.