Google Pay launches NFC Spot Codes for merchants in India

Google has launched a new offering for merchants in India that combines an online storefront with physical Spot Codes they can place in their premises to let shoppers easily place orders and make payments.

Spot stores are fully integrated into Google Pay and built using HTML and JavaScript “so existing investments into mobile websites or PWAs can be easily transformed into a Spot by adding a few lines of JavaScript”.

“The Spot Platform uniquely connects the online to the physical world,” Google says.

“The Spot Platform allows you to set up your Spot on Google Pay — a digital storefront that you can create, brand and host however you choose. It is discoverable both online as well as through a physical spot.

“A relevant Spot is surfaced to the user when they need it, directly on the home screen.

“This means that someone’s favourite restaurant Spot might show up around lunch time, or the cab-booking Spot might show up before your morning commute.

“Businesses with a physical presence can place a Spot Code at specific locations. Customers can scan this Spot Code or tap (for NFC-enabled phones) on this ‘Spot’ to go straight into the business’s Spot.

“This works because Spot codes are a combination of a custom visual code and an NFC tag.”