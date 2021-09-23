Aldi tests checkout-free technology at London store

SELECT AND GO: Aldi shoppers are automatically charged for their purchases after leaving the store

Supermarket chain Aldi is trialling its first checkout-free store in London using technology that will enable customers to gain access to the store by scanning a smartphone app, select the products they want to purchase and then leave without needing to pay at a till.

Shortly after leaving the store, customers will be automatically charged for their purchases using their chosen payment method.

Staff at the London store are currently testing the checkout-free system with further trials due to be carried out with members of the public.

A Tesco store in the UK is also trialling a system that uses AI-powered technology and a system of cameras and sensors to enable checkout-free shopping, while Amazon Fresh opened its first cashierless store in London in March and has subsequently opened another five such stores in the UK.

