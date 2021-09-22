Apple to let users add digital Covid-19 vaccination records in Apple Wallet

VACCINE STATUS: iOS 15 includes support for verifiable health records including Smart Health Cards

Apple users can now download and store verifiable health records including their Covid-19 vaccination status and test results in the Health app on their iPhone and will soon be able to add a card proving their vaccination status in Apple Wallet.

Apple has added the functionality to its iOS 15 update with support for verifiable health records that implement the interoperable Smart Health Card framework used for digital vaccination record systems in parts of the USA.

“Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions,” Apple explains.

“And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable Covid-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more.

“Organisations that issue Smart Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet.”

At present, digital vaccination records that implement the Smart Health Card framework are available in four US states — California, Hawaii, Louisiana and New York — as well as in six counties in Maryland. They are also available to US residents who have been vaccinated at Smart Health Card-supporting hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmacies and grocery stores across the country.

Australia and England began letting Apple users store their digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate in Apple Wallet in August.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources