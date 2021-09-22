Apple adds rotating security codes for Apple Card in iOS 15

ADVANCED SECURITY: A new feature in iOS 15 lets users protect their card with a rotating three-digit code

Apple Card holders can now opt to secure their card with a rotating three-digit security code that changes periodically by enabling an advanced fraud protection feature integrated in the iOS 15 update on their iPhone or iPad.

“Advanced Fraud Protection is a way to keep your Apple Card information even more secure,” Apple says.

“After turning on Advanced Fraud Protection, your three-digit Apple Card security code will change periodically after it’s been viewed in the Wallet app or after it’s been auto-filled from Safari.

“You should check your security code each time you want to make a purchase with Apple Card to be sure you’re using the most up-to-date code.

“You can also use Advanced Fraud Protection without affecting your recurring purchases and subscriptions, such as streaming services or memberships, because these merchants use your security code to authorise payment just once when you first sign up.”

Apple added a family card-sharing option for US Apple Card holders in April.

