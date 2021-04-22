Apple lets US families build credit by sharing Apple Card accounts

CO-OWNERSHIP: Apple is enabling Apple Card users in the US to add family members to their account

Apple Card users in the US will soon be able to add other family members to their card account and allow them to build their credit ratings together, as well as jointly track purchases and manage spending.

The new Apple Card Family service will enable “two people to co-own an Apple Card, and share and merge their credit lines while building credit together equally,” Apple says.

It will also let parents “share Apple Card with their children, while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits”.

“Apple Card customers can add up to five people to their Apple Card account by sharing Apple Card with them in Wallet. All users must be part of the same Family Sharing group in order to be invited to Apple Card Family, and be 13 years of age or older,” the company adds.

