Dallas adds bank card and digital wallet payments to contactless transit ticketing system

CONTACTLESS: Dallas-Fort Worth bus users can now pay with their debit or credit card or digital wallet

Passengers using buses, trains and streetcars operated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of the US state of Texas can now make contactless fare payments with their debit or credit card or from a digital wallet on their NFC-enabled mobile device.

Passengers using the new payment option will also have their fares capped to a maximum price of a daily or a monthly pass.

DART has added the option to pay with a debit or credit card or digital wallet to its existing contactless ticketing system that enables passengers to pay their fares with a prepaid GoPass Tap transit card or purchase tickets and passes via the transit authority’s GoPass app.

“The contactless payment option gives riders a new touch-free option for paying their fare, along with the GoPass mobile app and GoPass Tap card,” DART says.

“DART riders can hold their contactless payment card or payment-enabled mobile device to any DART GoPass Tap card reader.

“There is no need to select a fare. The GoPass Tap system automatically selects the best adult local fare for the rider.”

“With fare capping on a contactless payment, you never pay more than the total cost of a local adult day pass in a single day,” DART adds.

“As a local rider, after spending a total of $6 on any one day, customers won’t be charged another fare until the following day. With a registered contactless payment method, riders will never spend more than the total cost of a monthly pass ($96) in a calendar month. Each calendar month, after purchasing 16 day passes or the equivalent, riders won’t be charged another fare until the end of that month.”

The system supports credit and debit cards issued by Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, as well as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay on an NFC-enabled smartphone or wearable device.

