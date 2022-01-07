Bangkok public transport to get open loop contactless ticketing

Public transport users in Bangkok will soon be able to make contactless fare payments for journeys on rail, bus and boat services across the Thai capital using their EMV debit or credit card.

“By March 2022, MRT Purple Line, MRT Blue Line and SRT Redline urban trains will accept payments made by credit and debit cards,” the National News Bureau of Thailand reports Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob as saying.

“The cards can also be used to pay fares for buses and electric boats operated by Bangkok Mass Transit Authority. Commuters can also use them to pay expressway toll fees.“

The new system was jointly developed by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Krungthai Bank, aiming to provide seamless and cashless payment infrastructure in metropolitan areas.”

