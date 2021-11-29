UAE launches blockchain postage stamp with NFC authentication

AUTHENTIC: Each stamp has a cryptographic NFC chip for verification with an NFC-enabled smartphone

Emirates Post Group is issuing a set of four “crypto stamps” in both physical and blockchain-enabled digital form that purchasers can authenticate by scanning an NFC chip embedded in the physical version with their smartphone.

The stamps are being issued on 2 December to mark the United Arab Emirates’ 50th National Day and are the first in the region to be released with a non-fungible token (NFT) “digital twin”.

“NFT stamps, commonly known as crypto stamps, have digital counterparts stored in the blockchain, and can be collected, traded, or used for online exchange like other digital tokens,” Emirates Post Group says.

“Buyers will only get to see the digital design linked to the physical stamp after scanning the QR code printed on the front side of the card.

“The stamp contains a locked cryptographic NFC chip for verification using any smartphone with NFC reader.

“Each stamp includes a unique code hidden behind the card which can be unlocked by scanning the QR code to activate the counterpart on the blockchain.

“Users who already have a digital crypto wallet can connect it with the NFT or add the digital twin as a collectible.”

Austrian Post added an NFC chip to its limited edition Crypto stamp 3.0 to enable collectors and investors to authenticate their purchase in May.

