Paradies Lagardère expands mobile self-checkout to airport stores across the US and Canada

SELF-CHECKOUT: Shoppers access the service via their mobile browser without downloading an app

Customers at Paradies Lagardère retail outlets at 20 additional airports across the US and Canada can now scan and pay for the products they select with their own mobile device without needing to visit a checkout.

The US-based retailer is expanding the service after pilots at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina received an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.85 out of 5 and saw more than 90% of customers make a purchase after opening the app.

Paradies Lagardère is using MishiPay’s Scan, Pay & Go mobile self-checkout technology that enables users to access the service through their mobile device browser without needing to download a dedicated app.

The technology is “entirely contactless and frictionless and requires no additional infrastructure to capture customer engagement and sales,” Paradies Lagardère says.

“Using their own mobile devices, travellers simply select the items they want, scan the barcode, and pay and go — without the need to interact with staff or waste time standing in line at a register.”

“Store associates were able to repurpose a portion of their shift from manning a cash register to other valuable tasks such as restocking, sanitising high traffic sections and assisting customers,” the retailer adds.

“This result has delivered great value during a time when staffing continues to be a significant challenge in the overall retail sector.”

