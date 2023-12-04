Škoda adds support for contactless in-vehicle fuel payments in six European countries

PAY TO FUEL: The service is available in all Škoda cars with a Columbus or Amundsen infotainment system PAY TO FUEL: The service is available in all Škoda cars with a Columbus or Amundsen infotainment system PAY TO FUEL: The service is available in all Škoda cars with a Columbus or Amundsen infotainment system

Drivers of Škoda ICE vehicles in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland can now make contactless in-car payments for fuel directly through their dashboard touchscreen using the vehicle manufacturer’s Pay to Fuel service.

The Czech-based vehicle manufacturer is rolling out the Pay to Fuel solution for use with its Amundsen or Columbus infotainment systems and MyŠkoda app in addition to its existing Pay to Park in-vehicle parking payments service.

“The stations supporting Pay to Fuel are listed in the in-car navigation,” Škoda explains.

“After choosing one of these, the vehicle automatically recognises the fuel station upon arrival. The driver opens the app on the vehicle’s display, confirms the petrol station and enters the pump number.”

“After refuelling, the amount of fuel is confirmed on the infotainment screen and the payment is processed via debit or credit card. All common cards are accepted. The driver then receives a transaction notification in the MyŠkoda app and on the vehicle screen and can pull away.”

A short video shows how the service works:

Following the rollout in these first six European markets, Škoda plans to launch the service in Portugal, Spain and the Czech Republic “soon”.

Hyundai launched contactless in-vehicle payments in the US in September and Mercedes extended its in-car parking payments service to Europe in May.

