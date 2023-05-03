Mercedes expands in-car parking payments to Europe

PRE-BOOKING: Drivers can now reserve parking spaces in advance via the MBUX infotainment centre

Mercedes-Benz drivers in North America and 14 European countries can now find and pay for parking spaces from their car using the vehicle manufacturer’s MBUX infotainment centre.

The in-car parking payments feature also lets Mercedes-Benz drivers in North America, Germany, France, Italy and Belgium reserve parking spaces in advance, enabling them to gain access to car parks that support the service using a QR code or automatic number plate recognition.

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out support for in-car parking payments without a pre-booking option in Austria, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

