More UK banks add support for Apple Wallet’s Connected Cards feature

Five more UK banks have added support for Apple Wallet's Connected Cards feature

Apple iPhone users with debit and credit cards issued by five additional banks and issuers in the UK can now check their current balance, the remaining credit on their credit card and their card transaction history directly in Apple Wallet.

Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, M&S Bank and NatWest are the latest to add support for Apple’s Connected Cards feature that enables users to link cards stored in Wallet to their respective account details and which rolled out in the UK last month following Wallet’s integration with the UK Open Banking API in the beta version of Apple’s iOS 17.1 update.

The service launched in the UK with support for cards issued by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Monzo and RBS.

Apple also began enabling US iPhone users to check their Discover Card balances and transaction history in Wallet in October.

