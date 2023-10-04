Apple Wallet adds support for open banking APIs

BALANCE CHECK: Apple has integrated Wallet with the UK’s Open Banking API in its iOS 17.1 update

Apple iPhone users in the UK can now check their current account balance, the remaining credit on their credit card and their debit and credit card transaction history directly in Apple Wallet.

Apple has added the service by integrating Wallet with the UK’s Open Banking API in the beta version of its iOS 17.1 update, enabling customers of banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Monzo, RBS and Starling to link cards stored in Wallet to their respective account details.

Additional UK banks are expected to add support for the service when the iOS 17.1 update is officially released, according to media reports.

“Apple’s Wallet app on iPhone has been able to display Apple Pay transactions made using your bank and credit cards for a while now, but if you are a Wallet app user in the United Kingdom, a new integration in iOS 17.1 means you can view your current account balance from your bank with a history of your deposits and payments,” Macrumors reports.

“If you have a credit card, you can also view your remaining credit.

“Note that until iOS 17.1 is officially released, the iOS 17.1 developer beta must be installed on your iPhone for this to work.”

Apple rolled out iOS 17 with support for music, games and contact sharing via NFC in September.

